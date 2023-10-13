Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 12 increased by $1.36 and amounted to $92.47 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased also by $1.14 to $91.2 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.87 per barrel, up by $1.36 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.33 compared to the previous price and made up $89.37 per barrel on October 12.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on October 13.