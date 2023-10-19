Azerbaijan creating most efficient energy distribution system in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan’s Shusha district has the most efficient energy distribution system, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov said during the panel discussion within the framework of the Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

"All the energy that will be consumed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will come from green sources. The building insulation system in Azerbaijan’s Shusha is the most important link in the entire chain. The city uses three and five kV LED lamps, and solar panels are also being installed,” he said.

“Limited gas will be used there as part of the green energy concept. We decided that very little natural gas should be used," Soltanov said.

Soltanov noted that all electricity that will be consumed in Karabakh will be produced from environmentally friendly sources.

In addition, he said that the work continues with BP and other companies in this direction.

"All processes in Azerbaijan are carried out within the framework of the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic. Development” signed by the president. The five-year action plan is ready. We strive to turn Azerbaijan into a green energy place. Within it, Karabakh should be a separate green energy zone. This is predefined by documents, and is being considered within the framework of the Great Return program," he said.