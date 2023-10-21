Italy boosts gas imports from Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Oil&Gas Materials 21 October 2023 09:15 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Italy saw an increase in natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in August 2023, with a total of 758.7 million cubic meters, compared to 743.2 million cubic meters in July, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

This represents a month-on-month increase of almost 2.09 percent in the volume of gas exports from Azerbaijan to Italy.

Italy imported a cumulative 6.02 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan in the first eight months of 2023, with a total cost of 3.3 billion euros. In August, the value of these imports stood at 252 million euros, as compared to 259.4 million euros in July, showing a nearly 2.9 percent decrease in imports month-on-month.

Azerbaijan, a pivotal gas supplier to Europe, relies on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) as part of the Southern Gas Corridor, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters annually.

From January through August 2023, Azerbaijan exported 7.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, marking a 9-percent growth. During this period, Azerbaijan exported 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas, including 3.8 billion cubic meters via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Türkiye and 1.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

