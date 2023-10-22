Greece's spending on Azerbaijani gas imports revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. In August 2023, Greece imported 162.8 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, a decrease from the 173.7 million cubic meters imported in July, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

This represents a month-on-month decrease of 6.3 percent in the volume of gas imports to Greece.

Cumulatively, the total gas exports from Azerbaijan to Greece in the first eight months of 2023 approached 1.4 billion cubic meters, with a total value of 631.6 million euros.

During August, Greece spent 52.1 million euros on gas imports from Azerbaijan, compared to 55.7 million euros in July, indicating a 6.5 percent decrease.

Azerbaijan, a pivotal gas supplier to Europe, relies on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) as part of the Southern Gas Corridor, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters annually.

From January through August 2023, Azerbaijan exported 7.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, marking a 9-percent growth. During this period, Azerbaijan exported 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas, including 3.8 billion cubic meters via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Türkiye and 1.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn