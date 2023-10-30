BP solar power plant project in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to contribute to decarbonization of Sangachal Terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The "Shafag" solar power plant project will play an important role in the decarbonization of the Sangachal Terminal, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan shows that an online meeting was held with the participation of the co-chairs of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan, the UK and Northern Ireland, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Secretary of State of the British Parliament, Minister of Exports of the Ministry of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

The meeting discussed the activities of the joint intergovernmental commission, including the issues of the next meeting of the commission scheduled for December 2023 in Baku, and issues of bilateral energy cooperation.

During the conversation, the role of natural gas in supporting the energy transition was also emphasized, and it was noted that Azerbaijan is focused on the development of both the natural gas sector and renewable energy sources. In addition, the sides said that the green energy projects currently being implemented will ensure a significant increase in the share of renewable energy sources in the production capacity of electric energy until 2030.

Moreover, it was also mentioned cooperation with BP, Azerbaijan's main partner in oil and gas projects, on the "Shafag" solar power plant project in the liberated territories, and it was noted that this project will play an important role in the decarbonization of the Sangachal Terminal.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and BP signed an executive agreement on cooperation in the field of evaluation and implementation of a 240 MW solar power plant construction project in the Zangilan-Jabrayil zone in June 2022.

This document was signed as part of a strategic decision related to the creation of a green energy zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the development of the renewable energy sector, as well as commitments to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and the implementation of BP's strategy to become a zero-emission company by 2050.

