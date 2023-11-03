Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Russia's Tatneft sign roadmap for co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Russia's Tatneft have signed a roadmap for cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

“We met with Nail Maganov, the General Director of Tatneft, together with Rovshan Najaf, the President of SOCAR. We reviewed the priority directions of the company's collaboration with our country, projects implemented in the energy sector, and potential for joint production during the discussion. The implementation of the collaboration roadmap signed by SOCAR and Tatneft during the meeting will significantly contribute to the partnership's expansion,” said Jabbarov on X.

SOCAR is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas fields, the extraction, processing and transportation of oil, gas and gas condensate, the sale of oil and petrochemical products on the domestic and international markets, the supply of natural gas to industrial enterprises and the population in Azerbaijan, as well as to Europe. The company conducts various activities in countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine, including trading activities mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and Nigeria.

