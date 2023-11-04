Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on November 3 decreased by 0.48 cents and amounted to $90.67 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by 0.57 cent (to $88.23 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.76 per barrel, down by 0.45 cents as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, fell by 0.51 cents on November 3 compared to the previous indicator, to $88.02 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 4.

