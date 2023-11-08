Azerbaijani oil prices show sharp decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on November 7 decreased by four cents and amounted to $87.42 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan also decreased by $3.17 to $85.07 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $71.33 per barrel, down by $3.39 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $3.39 compared to the previous price and reached $84.71 per barrel on November 7.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 8.