Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 13 increased by $0.87 and amounted to $87.15 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.40 and amounted to $85.04 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $70.37 per barrel, which is $0.56 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.89 on November 13 compared to the previous indicator, to $84.47 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 14.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel