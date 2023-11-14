Turkmenistan and Iran look to expand energy sector cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 14. Turkmenistan and Iran confirmed readiness to deepen constructive ties in the fuel and energy sector, Trend reports.

This readiness was confirmed by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the new Iranian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ali Mojtaba Roozbahani during their meeting.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the positive dynamics of building up relations in priority areas, expressing interest in building up partnership also in the transport and communication, construction and agricultural sectors.

Furthermore, they also discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, primarily in the UN.

The ambassador noted that he would make every effort to further develop the partnership between the two countries and bring them to a qualitatively new level.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan signed a contract on swap gas supplies in the Turkmen capital on November 28, 2021. The document provided for the supply of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran in the amount of up to 1.5-2 billion cubic meters per year.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji signed a memorandum of understanding in Baku in the middle of last year, according to which it was envisaged to double the supply of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel