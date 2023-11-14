Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan moot electricity transit prospects from Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have discussed the possibilities of electricity transit from Central Asian countries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The publication notes that Ministers Mikayil Jabbarov and Parviz Shahbazov participated from Azerbaijan in the trilateral meeting of economy and energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

"The trilateral meeting held with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the Ministers in charge of economy and energy from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan was significant in terms of diversifying trade and economic relations. The focus of the discussions was on fostering partnerships, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy, and exploring opportunities for the transit of electric energy from Central Asian nations," he said.

