IGB completes majority of finishing works

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The prevailing majority of finishing works within the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) are now successfully completed, the ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

"The implementation of anti-erosion measures is still ongoing in some mountainous areas with steep slopes, completion is expected within the next few months," said the company.

The gas interconnector Greece – Bulgaria connects the natural gas transmission network of Greece near the town of Komotini with the Bulgarian transmission network near the town of Stara Zagora.

The interconnector has an overall length of 182 km and a technical capacity of 3 bcm per year with an option for increasing the transmission capacity to up to 5 bcm per year with the construction of a compressor station on Greek territory that would also allow for reverse flow.

IGB is being developed in great synergy with the LNG terminal near the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, which is set for completion by the end of 2023. With the terminal’s implementation, IGB’s capacity may see a significant boost of up to 5 bcm/y, which will further ensure the independent energy deliveries in the region.

