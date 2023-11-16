Azerbaijan reveals quantities of electricity generated from renewable sources (UPDATED)

Details added (first version published at 09:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. During the period from January to October this year, electricity production by thermal power plants (TPPs) in Azerbaijan totaled 22.2 billion kWh, while renewable sources, including hydropower, contributed an additional 1.8 billion kWh, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is actively advancing large-scale projects for the generation and export of renewable energy. Deputy Minister of Energy, Samir Valiyev, highlighted the creation of an international cooperation platform in the realm of green energy, involving four countries in its initial stage.

As stated by Deputy Minister Valiyev, ongoing initiatives include the establishment of power lines for wind power plants and the development of a green energy corridor linking the Caspian Sea to Europe through an underwater cable beneath the Black Sea.

Veliyev emphasized the preliminary plan to export 4 gigawatts of electricity to Europe via the Black Sea and an additional 1 gigawatt to Turkey and Europe through Nakhchivan.

