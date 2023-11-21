Volume of oil shipments through BTC since operations start disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Since the commencement of operations through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, 4.3 billion barrels of oil have been transported to the global markets, Colin Alan, Vice President of bp for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, said at the Caspian Technical Conference SPE in Baku, Trend reports.

"The BTC is an infrastructure facility with advanced technological capabilities that has been in operation for 17 years. Since the pipeline's inception, 4.3 billion barrels of oil have been transported, including oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as Azerbaijan," he stated.

The BTC pipeline currently transports primarily crude oil from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and condensate from Shah Deniz. Additionally, volumes of oil and condensate from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue to be transported through the BTC.

The shareholders of BTC Co. include: BP (30.1%), SOCAR (25.00%), MOL (8.90%), Equinor (8.71%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), INPEX (2.50%), ExxonMobil (2.50%), and ONGC Videsh (2.36%).