Turkmenistan invites UAE to participate in international energy projects on its territory

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 22. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited partners from the UAE to actively participate in the implementation of major international energy projects on their territory, Trend reports.

The President said this during a meeting in Ashgabat with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

During the meeting, the readiness of the Turkmenistan's side for a constructive exchange of views and consideration of specific proposals from representatives of UAE business structures was also confirmed.

Furthermore, the sides highlighted effective cooperation in trade and economic, financial, fuel and energy, transport and communication spheres, and also discussed prospects for further development of interstate cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei expressed confidence in the successful development of bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is rapidly developing its energy sector, focusing on the creation and implementation of international energy projects. The country expresses interest in attracting Emirati partners to participate jointly in these projects, which allows Turkmenistan to strengthen its position in the global energy market.