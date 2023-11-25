Turkmenistan expresses readiness to increase volume of natural gas supplies to Iran

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 25. Turkmenistan is ready to increase the volume of natural gas supplies to Iran via the Korpeje-Kurt-Kui gas pipeline, as well as through the 'Çaloýuk' station, Trend reports.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, speaking at the Turkmen-Iranian business forum, which was held in Ashgabat.

He noted that currently joint work in the gas industry is carried out under a swap scheme that allows the supply of Turkmen natural gas to third countries, while he expressed Turkmenistan's readiness to significantly expand such a partnership.

Furthermore, Meredov added that the oil and gas sector is one of the main sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, its material and technical base is being consistently modernized, modern technology is being introduced.

According to the results of this year, gas production in Turkmenistan is expected to exceed 80 billion cubic meters, of which about 73 billion cubic meters will be accounted for by Turkmengaz, and exports are projected to amount to about 40 billion cubic meters, of which about 35 billion cubic meters will be supplied by the state concern.