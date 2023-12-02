Azerbaijani oil prices outperform prior estimate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 1 increased by $1.02 and amounted to $85.10 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $1.02 and amounted to $84.03 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.83 per barrel, which is $0.74 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.5 on December 1 compared to the previous indicator, to $81.1 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 2.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel