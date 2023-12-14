Completing IBS - important milestone for Serbian diversification strategy – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Completing the Interconnector Bulgaria-Serbia (IBS) is an important milestone for the Serbian diversification strategy and for regional cooperation in the (Central and South Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity, CESEC) High-Level Group, and another success story for EU infrastructure policy, said the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Trend reports.

“I would like to congratulate the project developers and the Governments of Bulgaria and Serbia, for their effective collaboration and for completing the project under challenging circumstances,” she said.

The gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia (IBS) was officially inaugurated on December 10. This vital infrastructure links the gas transmission networks of Bulgaria and Serbia, playing a crucial role in diversifying supply routes and enhancing regional market integration. The completion of this project marks a significant milestone in regional cooperation within the Central and South-Eastern Europe energy connectivity (CESEC) initiative, holding key importance in the current geopolitical landscape.

A noteworthy aspect of the interconnector is its role in opening up Serbia's gas market to non-Russian gas sources, thereby contributing to energy security and independence. The pipeline, spanning approximately 170 km from the town of Novi Iskar (BG) to Niš (SR) via the Dimitrovgrad border point, has been recognized under EU energy infrastructure rules as a Project of Common Interest.

The realization of this project was made possible through substantial support, with over €83 million in funding from the European Union through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). Additionally, the Bulgarian Section received structural funds, and the Serbian part benefited from support through the EU’s Instrument of Pre-Accession. Post-construction, the gas interconnection is poised to have an annual capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters, equipped with a reverse flow capability to enhance flexibility in gas transmission.

