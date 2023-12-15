SOCAR, bp ink MOU on methane reduction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and bp today held a joint event to announce a collaborative partnership to drive methane emissions down across the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan.

As signatories to the global Methane Guiding Principles (MGP) the two companies will work closely to bring their combined methane experience and learning together to educate, learn from others, share and take joint action in advancing methane emissions reduction in Azerbaijan.

This follows the MGP’s launch on 30 November 2023 of the Advancing Global Methane Reductions (AGMR) initiative, which aims to accelerate country-level methane emissions reductions. As part of the AGMR, SOCAR and bp will bring together key stakeholders, partners, research institutes and government leaders to support efforts towards developing a custom pathway that meets the needs of Azerbaijan’s energy sector.

As part of the event, SOCAR and bp signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aiming to improve methane reduction education, capability development, measurement, reporting, verification, technology and technical expertise.

SOCAR’s vice president Afgan Isayev said that SOCAR’s and bp's longstanding partnership has been marked by successful and mutually beneficial cooperation, consistently delivering sustainable, affordable and secure energy worldwide.

"The signing of this MoU reaffirms our commitment to further strengthen our mutual relationship. We are confident that this collaboration will yield significant advancements in methane abatement and climate protection. Together, we will share expertise and insights on methane management technologies, identify opportunities for joint technology trials and campaigns and contribute to raising awareness about methane emissions reduction," he added.

“We are very pleased to sign this important document, enabling us to combine our methane efforts and help drive impactful methane emissions reduction in Azerbaijan. The document represents our joint intention to closely work together. We believe together we can be a stronger part of the opportunities here to help the industry, society and government tackle methane emissions. As Azerbaijan’s long-term and reliable partner, we remain committed to working with SOCAR to help deliver impactful change," said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs.