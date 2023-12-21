Construction of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project continues - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Currently, construction work on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project continues, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"This project exemplifies Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship. One of the major directions of mutually beneficial relationship is the realization of cooperation prospects in the sector of renewable energy. It is feasible to export energy gained from alternative and renewable energy projects to countries in the region, particularly Türkiye and Europe, as part of Azerbaijan's partnership with foreign investors," he said.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline on December 15, 2020.

The project will be implemented by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Türkiye's BOTAŞ. Nakhchivan currently receives gas mainly through Iran. Azeri gas supplies via Türkiye will help Nakhchivan meet its gas needs. The Turkish section of the pipeline from Igdir to Sadarak in Nakhchivan will be 85 kilometers long.