Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil witnessing price drop

Oil&Gas Materials 5 January 2024 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil witnessing price drop

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 4 decreased by $1.37 and amounted to $80.7 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $1.41 (to $79.12 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS equaled $58.61 per barrel, which is $1.35 less than the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.31 on January 4 compared to the previous indicator, to $76.02 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 5.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more