Azerbaijani oil witnessing price drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 4 decreased by $1.37 and amounted to $80.7 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $1.41 (to $79.12 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS equaled $58.61 per barrel, which is $1.35 less than the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.31 on January 4 compared to the previous indicator, to $76.02 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 5.

