Azerbaijani oil grows in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 9 increased by $2.63 and amounted to $82.96 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $2.6 (to $81.21 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $60.87 per barrel, which is $2.58 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $3.08 on January 9 compared to the previous indicator, to $78.91 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 10.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel