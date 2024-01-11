Azerbaijan shares figures for gas export to Europe in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan exported 11.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2023, said the country’s minister of energy Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

“Gas export increased by 5.3 percent in January-December. 11.8 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 9.5 bcm to Türkiye, and 2.5 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 5.6 bcm of gas,” he wrote on X.

Azerbaijan initiated gas transportation to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. This corridor facilitates the transport of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries, passing through Georgia and Türkiye. The project, with a total cost of 33 billion US dollars, is anticipated to recoup its capital costs within 8–10 years.

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Union reached an agreement to double the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor, from the current 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn