Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 12 decreased by $0.28 and amounted to $84.04 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also decreased by $0.3 (to $82.23 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $61.27 per barrel, which is $0.41 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.47 on January 12 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.11 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 13.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel