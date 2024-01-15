Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 15 January 2024 12:19 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, rose by $1.24 (1.52 percent) compared to the week before last and amounted to $83.84 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $84.32 per barrel, and the lowest was $80.33 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $81.07 per barrel, a $1.04 (1.3 percent) increase compared to the week before last. The highest price was $82.53 per barrel, while the lowest was $78.61.

The average price of URALS crude oil rose by $0.96 (1.62 percent) from the week before last to $60.46 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $61.68 per barrel, while the lowest price was $58.29 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $1.88 (2.45 percent) and amounted to $78.83 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $80.58 per barrel, and the minimum – $75.83 per barrel.

Oil type

January 8, 2024

January 9, 2024

January 10, 2024

January 11, 2024

 January 12, 2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$80.33

$82.86

$82.57

$84.32

 $84.04

$82.84

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$78.61

$81.21

$80.78

$82.53

 $82.23

$81.07

Urals (EX NOVO)

$58.29

$60.87

$60.19

$61.68

 $61.27

$60.46

Dated Brent

$75.83

$78.91

$78.74

$80.58

 $80.11

$78.83

