Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, rose by $1.24 (1.52 percent) compared to the week before last and amounted to $83.84 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $84.32 per barrel, and the lowest was $80.33 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $81.07 per barrel, a $1.04 (1.3 percent) increase compared to the week before last. The highest price was $82.53 per barrel, while the lowest was $78.61.

The average price of URALS crude oil rose by $0.96 (1.62 percent) from the week before last to $60.46 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $61.68 per barrel, while the lowest price was $58.29 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $1.88 (2.45 percent) and amounted to $78.83 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $80.58 per barrel, and the minimum – $75.83 per barrel.

Oil type January 8, 2024 January 9, 2024 January 10, 2024 January 11, 2024 January 12, 2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $80.33 $82.86 $82.57 $84.32 $84.04 $82.84 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $78.61 $81.21 $80.78 $82.53 $82.23 $81.07 Urals (EX NOVO) $58.29 $60.87 $60.19 $61.68 $61.27 $60.46 Dated Brent $75.83 $78.91 $78.74 $80.58 $80.11 $78.83

