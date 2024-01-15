bp talks on possible impact of snowy weather on operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. bp’s operations in Azerbaijan have continued as normal in accordance with specific safety procedures, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

“We have safety procedures for diverse weather conditions such as strong wind, heavy snow, etc. and these procedures are activated accordingly when required,” said the company.

bp actively engages in significant oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan. Notably, the company assumes the role of operator in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block development project as well as the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

Furthermore, the company is involved in pipeline undertakings like Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum. Additionally, bp is dedicated to exploring and developing promising offshore geological structures such as Block D230 and Shafag-Asiman.