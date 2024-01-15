SOCAR heightens security measures at production sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has implemented enhanced security measures at its production sites, the company told Trend.

“In response to anticipated weather changes from the morning of January 13 to 15, a precautionary telephone message was dispatched to the Azneft production sites. Considering the evolving conditions, SOCAR has intensified security protocols at the production sites. Hazardous activities have been restricted, and measures in line with labor standards have been implemented to safeguard the health of personnel. Additionally, educational initiatives have been undertaken to raise awareness and promote a secure working environment,” the company said.

SOCAR has clarified that no evacuation procedures were initiated during this specified period.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn