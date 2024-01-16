Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 15 decreased by $1.04 and amounted to $83 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $1.18 (to $81.05 per barrel).

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $60.21 per barrel, which is $1.06 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by 56 cents on January 15 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.55 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 16.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel