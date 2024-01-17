Azerbaijani oil up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 16 increased by $0.43 and amounted to $83.43 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.4 (to $81.45 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $60.53 per barrel, which is $0.32 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.43 on January 16 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.89 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 17.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel