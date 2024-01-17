Azerbaijan, EBRD explore broadening renewable energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed broadening cooperation in the field of renewable energy, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Within our trip to the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Our discussions emphasized the importance of broadening cooperation between EBRD and Azerbaijan in the renewable energy sector, Azerbaijan's active participation in international initiatives, and the prospects for hosting COP29 in the country. EBRD's expressed support for Azerbaijan in this field was acknowledged," the minister said.

