Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 18 increased by $1.43 and amounted to $84.44 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $1.41 (to $82.49 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $60.82 per barrel, which is $1.02 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $1.47 on January 18 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.94 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 19.

