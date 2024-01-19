Greece, Bulgaria to increase capacity of gas transmission networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Greece and Bulgaria have signed a memorandum of understanding, which envisages increasing the transmission capacity of the national electricity and gas networks, Trend reports via Bulgaria’s energy ministry.

They have also agreed on building and expanding hydrogen transmission networks, optimizing the use of energy production potential from renewables, development of hydrogen technologies and digitization of electricity networks.

The agreement is initially valid for three years, with provisions for possible extensions.

It is also aimed at ensuring just transition to a decarbonized and climate-neutral economy.

Greece and Bulgaria are in particular bound by the IGB gas interconnector with initial capacity of 3 billion cubic meters.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a compressor station.

