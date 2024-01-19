Turkmenistan eager to support Iran's proposals in oil and gas sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 19. Turkmenistan is ready to support Iran's fruitful proposals and initiatives in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting in Ashgabat with the Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji.

During the meeting, the head of Turkmenistan expressed confidence in the usefulness of exchanging views on the study of new types and methods of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as their practical implementation.

The parties engaged in discussions regarding collaboration within the oil and gas sector, exploring new avenues for expansion and identifying emerging opportunities in the industry.

Furthermore, during the meeting, which was held in a businesslike, constructive manner, he noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran, based on the ancient traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and equality.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji expressed confidence in the further progressive development of a constructive interstate dialogue.

