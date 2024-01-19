Moldova, Ukraine join Vertical Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The transmission system operators from the Vertical Gas Corridor (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary) welcomed Moldova and Ukraine to the initiative through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Ministerial meeting of the High-Level Group on Central and South Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity (CESEC) held in Athens, ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), told Trend.

This MoU seals the intensive cooperation developed by gas and LNG transmission system operators from Greece, such as DESFA and Gastrade, Bulgaria (ICGB, Bulgartrangaz), Romania (Transgaz), Hungary (FGSZ) and Slovakia (EUStream) in order to respond in a coordinated manner to the need to strengthen energy security and further diversify sources of supply.

Expanding the coordination under the Vertical Gas Corridor to include the operators of Moldova (Vestmoldtransgaz) and Ukraine (GTSOU) as per ICGB’s initiative allows stronger collaboration on utilizing the existing natural gas infrastructure. This can enable accommodating 10 bcm/y of LNG from the terminals Greece and Caspian gas, quantities from the Southern Gas Corridor via 3rd countries, further boosting the IGB interconnector’s key role in the region.

“The IGB gas pipeline currently operates at 3 bcm/y, but given the region’s dynamics and market’s demand we’re already working on expanding this capacity to reach 5 bcm/y. This will be of immense importance to allow the import of larger quantities of LNG from the south via IGB and through the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline to reach the Moldovan and Ukrainian markets, Hungary, and Slovakia”, said ICGB’s Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.

As next steps, all transmission system operators agree to carry out simultaneously, in July 2024, one year earlier than the foreseen schedule, a binding market test for capacity allocation at their respective interconnection points. Based on the expressed market interest, capacity expansion projects will be implemented to meet the demand along the Vertical Corridor route.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a compressor station.

