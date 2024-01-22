SOCAR Petroleum expands gas station network in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. SOCAR Petroleum has set up another modular gas station in Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the company.

According to the information, the filling station is located on the Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Minjivan road, which passes through Beylagan and Fuzuli districts.

Two fuel dispensers of AI-92, AI-95 Premium gasoline, as well as diesel are offered at the station. Moreover, the filling station is capable of supplying fuel to two low-tonnage and heavy-duty vehicles.

Currently, SOCAR-branded gas stations are operating in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, in particular, in Shusha and Lachin towns, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Gubadli (Eyvazli village), Khojavand (Hadrut village) and Jabrayil (Shukurbayli village) districts.

The number of SOCAR-branded gas stations in Karabakh and East Zangezur economic districts increased to 9, and to 59 stations in total in the country.

