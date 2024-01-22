TAP’s expansion among priority projects of CESEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Energy ministers from the Central and South-Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity (CESEC) members met in Athens, Greece and adopted an updated action plan on gases among other documents, Trend reports via the European Commission.

CESEC works to accelerate the integration of central eastern and south eastern European gas and electricity markets. The CESEC high-level working group was set up in February 2015.

The expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which supplies Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is among the priority natural gas infrastructure projects in the adopted national action plan on gases.

The project’s expected commissioning timeframe is December 2027.

Other projects in this list include Chiren UGS expansion, Bilciuresti underground gas storage, Krk LNG terminal expansion and capacity increase of the ZlobinBosiljevo pipeline and etc.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

