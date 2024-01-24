Tight gas market conditions to persist until 2026 – GECF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Tight gas market conditions are expected to persist until 2026, Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), said at the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference, Trend reports.

He pointed out that in 2024, the global demand for gas is anticipated to increase by 1.5 percent, buoyed by stabilized gas prices and accelerated coal-to-gas switching.

“However, this projection is subject to variations influenced by weather conditions, particularly during the winter season. The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the primary catalyst for this surge in demand. The forecast for gas supply indicates a growth of 1.7 percent, although the expansion of LNG capacity remains relatively limited. Tight market conditions are expected to persist until 2026, when a wave of new LNG capacities is set to come online,” said Hamel.

He went on to add that looking into the long-term, the global energy system confronts an ever-evolving array of challenges.

“A critical concern is the imperative to strike a delicate balance between the escalating global demand for energy and the energy trilemma, encompassing security, affordability, and sustainability. According to the GECF Global Gas Outlook, energy demand is projected to surge by 22 percent by 2050, driven by factors such as population growth (an additional 1.7 billion people by 2050), socio-economic development (a doubling of global GDP in the next three decades), and the pursuit of elevated living standards,” said GECF secretary general.

The GECF’s Global Gas Outlook envisages a 36 percent increase in natural gas demand up to 2050, with its share in the global energy mix rising from 23 percent in 2022 to 26 percent in 2050. Specifically, the Latin America and the Caribbean region are expected to experience a twofold increase in natural gas consumption, reaching 320 billion cubic meters by 2050.

Hamel believes that while natural gas is considered the cleanest among hydrocarbons, efforts can be made to enhance its environmental profile. This includes reducing gas flaring and methane emissions, as well as implementing large-scale Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) initiatives and advancing the utilization of blue hydrogen in hard-to-abate sectors.

