Bulgaria, Türkiye set capacity of IP Strandzha/Malkoclar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Bulgarian gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz EAD, and Türkiye's gas transmission system operator BOTAŞ A.Ş, have signed an operational interconnection agreement for IP Strandzha/Malkoclar, Trend reports via Bulgartransgaz.

This agreement delineates technical specifications, including minimum transmission pressure and natural gas quality parameters, along with procedural guidelines applicable to both sides of IP Strandzha/Malkoclar.

As per the terms outlined in the agreement, the technical capacity of IP Strandzha/Malkoclar in the Türkiye-Bulgaria direction within Bulgartransgaz EAD's gas transmission network is established at 117,677,153 kWh/d, and in the Bulgaria- Türkiye direction at 504,138,541 kWh/d.

The significance of this interconnection agreement between the gas transmission networks of Bulgaria and Türkiye at IP Strandzha/Malkoclar cannot be overstated. It plays a pivotal role in diversifying natural gas sources not only for Bulgaria but also for the broader regional and European gas markets. Through Türkiye's extensive gas transmission network, access is facilitated to natural gas originating from local fields, Azerbaijan, Iran, and the global LNG market via Türkiye's regasification terminals.

Nomination matching and quantity allocation will be conducted in accordance with the terms outlined in the agreement, ensuring smooth operations and efficient gas transportation between the two countries.

