Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 29 increased by 80 cents and amounted to $87.4 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 70 cents (to $85.51 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $64.84 per barrel, which is 78 cents more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by 62 cents on January 29 compared to the previous indicator, to $83.99 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 30.

