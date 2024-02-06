Azerbaijani oil prices diverge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 5 decreased by four cents and amounted to $82.26 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by one cent (to $80.57 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $59.87 per barrel, which is three cents less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by 15 cents on February 5 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.23 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 6.

