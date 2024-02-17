Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $2.58 (3.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.39 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $88.02 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.58 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.66 per barrel, up $2.45, or 2.94 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $86.28 per barrel and the minimum was $84.95 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $3.55 (5.63 percent) from last week to $66.52 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.15 per barrel and the minimum price reached $65.6 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade Dated Brent rose by $3.25 (3.96 percent) to $85.47 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.12 per barrel, and the minimum - $84.62 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 12.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 15.02.2024 16.02.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $86,58 $87,90 $86,95 $87,51 $88,02 $87,39 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $84,95 $86,28 $85,31 $85,51 $86,25 $85,66 Urals (EX NOVO) $65,60 $67,07 $66,14 $66,63 $67,15 $66,52 Dated Brent $84,62 $86,00 $85,05 $85,54 $86,12 $85,47

