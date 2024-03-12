Azerbaijan boosts gas production in 2M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan has increased natural gas production in the first two months of this year by 240 million cubic meters compared to the same period of 2023, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Trend reports.

"During this period, 4.1 bcm of the 8.2 bcm gas produced, an increase of 240 million cubic meters, was exported," the post reads.

In addition, the minister noted that according to operational data in January-February, oil-condensate production was 4.8 million tons, and export was 3.9 million tons.

