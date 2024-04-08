Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas oil imports from Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. Azerbaijan purchased over 2,800 tons of gas oil from Turkmenistan in January this year, Trend reports.

According to data from Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee, the country's gas oil imports from Turkmenistan cost around $2 million for the indicated month.

In general, all of Azerbaijan's gas oil purchases in January of this year came from Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, during the last year, Azerbaijan has acquired about 28,600 tons of gas oil from Turkmenistan for approximately $16.5 million.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan totaled $33.7 million in the first month of 2024, a 49.6 percent decrease from the same month in 2023, when it was $66.9 million.