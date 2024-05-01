Serbia's Minister of Energy and Mining retains her post in new Cabinet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Serbian Minister of Energy and Mining, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, has kept her post in the new Serbian Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Miloš Vučević has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Serbia. A new government composition was formed, in which Energy and Mining Minister Dubravka Đedović Handanović and Minister of Environmental Protection Irena Vujović retained their posts, adding that Vujović also became deputy prime minister.

To note, Handanović was appointed Minister of Energy and Mining Industry of Serbia in October 2022. She also possesses 18 years of experience in the international banking sector, in addition to working in the media before that.

The Minister graduated from the Faculty of Economics at the University of Belgrade, specializing in banking and finance, and holds a master's degree in finance and management from SDA Bocconi in Milan and the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

In autumn 2023, Handanović facilitated the signing of a contract in Baku for Serbia to purchase Azerbaijani gas. Since January 2024, Azerbaijan has been consistently supplying gas to Serbia.

