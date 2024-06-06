Azerbaijan's Absheron field shows promise for increase in gas, condensate production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan's Caspian Absheron field has potential for gas, condensate production increases, TotalEnergies JV and Development Director Jason Fish said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "Exploration and Production Opportunities in the Caspian Region" at the Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

Based on his assessment, the gas and condensate production that commenced in July 2023 as part of the initial phase of the field's development demonstrates favorable extraction rates for these hydrocarbons.

"In 2023, about 800 million cubic meters of gas and 300,000 tons of condensate were produced during the first phase of the Absheron field development. We are studying all issues related to the upcoming second phase of the field's development.

Specifically, research work is underway on several sections of the contract area, including deepwater exploration," Fish explained.

The representative of TotalEnergies pointed out that they have a tight grip on greenhouse gas emissions in the field.

"We have also installed equipment to monitor methane emissions. Overall, we follow our strategy - more hydrocarbons, fewer emissions," Fish added.

To note, the contract area of the field is 747 square kilometers, located 100 km from Baku at a depth of 500 meters. Reserves are estimated at 350–400 billion cubic meters of gas. From January through March 2024, JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum B.V.), responsible for extracting hydrocarbons from this field, produced 400 million cubic meters of gas and 140,000 tons of condensate from the Absheron field.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel