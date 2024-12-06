Azerbaijan oil sees its value wane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 5 decreased by $0.91, finding its place at $75.4 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went down by $0.92 (to $74.12 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $60.41 per barrel, $1.07 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.05 on December 5, compared to the previous indication, to $73.89.

