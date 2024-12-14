Azerbaijan oil ups in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 13 increased by $0.41, finding its place at $76.56 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by $0.39 (to $75.28 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $61.69 per barrel, $1.54 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.48 on December 13, compared to the previous indication, to $75.09.

The official exchange rate on December 14 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.