Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 14 December 2024 17:14 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.85 (1.13 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $76.13 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.56 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $75.49 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.87 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, up $0.88, or 1.18 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $75.3 per barrel, and the minimum was $74.2 per barrel.

URALS crude oil price increased by $0.15 (0.25 percent) from last week to $60.65 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $61.69 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.15 per barrel.

Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil grade, gained $0.21 (0.28 percent) to average $74.14 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75.09 per barrel, and the floor price was $73.61 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 09.12.2024 10.12.2024 11.12.2024 12.12.2024 06.12.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $75.49 $75.91 $76.54 $76.15 $76.56 $76.13
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $74.20 $74.66 $75.30 $74.89 $75.28 $74.87
Urals (EX NOVO) $60.31 $60.33 $60.75 $60.15 $61.69 $60.65
Dated Brent $73.76 $73.90 $74.32 $73.61 $75.09 $74.14
