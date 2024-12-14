Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.85 (1.13 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $76.13 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.56 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $75.49 per barrel.
Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.87 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, up $0.88, or 1.18 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $75.3 per barrel, and the minimum was $74.2 per barrel.
URALS crude oil price increased by $0.15 (0.25 percent) from last week to $60.65 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $61.69 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.15 per barrel.
Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil grade, gained $0.21 (0.28 percent) to average $74.14 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75.09 per barrel, and the floor price was $73.61 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|09.12.2024
|10.12.2024
|11.12.2024
|12.12.2024
|06.12.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$75.49
|$75.91
|$76.54
|$76.15
|$76.56
|$76.13
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$74.20
|$74.66
|$75.30
|$74.89
|$75.28
|$74.87
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$60.31
|$60.33
|$60.75
|$60.15
|$61.69
|$60.65
|Dated Brent
|$73.76
|$73.90
|$74.32
|$73.61
|$75.09
|$74.14