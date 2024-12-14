Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.85 (1.13 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $76.13 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.56 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $75.49 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.87 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, up $0.88, or 1.18 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $75.3 per barrel, and the minimum was $74.2 per barrel.

URALS crude oil price increased by $0.15 (0.25 percent) from last week to $60.65 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $61.69 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.15 per barrel.

Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil grade, gained $0.21 (0.28 percent) to average $74.14 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75.09 per barrel, and the floor price was $73.61 per barrel.