Azerbaijani oil prices show surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta increased on February 20 by $0.92 (1.19 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $78.40 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.94 (1.23 percent) to $77.02 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.66 (0.99 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $61.35 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.83 (1.1 percent) more than the previous rate, standing at $76.54 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 20 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

