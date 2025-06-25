UK expands crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan in 5M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Azerbaijan exported 244,000 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous substances to the UK, valued at $137.3 million, from January through May 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this denotes a surge of $108.8 million and 190,500 tons relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, which equates to a 4.8-fold escalation in monetary value and a 4.6-fold amplification in throughput.



The United Kingdom positioned itself as the seventh-largest purchaser of Azerbaijani crude oil within the parameters of this reporting timeframe.



It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan has engaged in the exportation of 10.4 million metric tons of crude oil, generating a revenue stream of $5.6 billion across 17 international markets during the period spanning January to May. In juxtaposition to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding fiscal year, the export valuation experienced a decrement of $615.9 million, equating to a contraction of 9.8 percent, whereas the throughput exhibited an augmentation of 493,400 tons, reflecting a growth of 5 percent.